my '00 3.8L has a couple issues, need insight.

Hey everyone, hope you guys had a safe 4th of july, I have a 3.8liter v6 2000 new edge which i am the second owner and have had it for about 4 years now.

So I do know about the car a bit by now, it has always been reliable and I changed out nearly everything in the vehicle besides the engine and transmission once i got it though it is all entirely bone stock, practically.



Anyways, sorry for the ramble, about 2 1/2 weeks ago she was super rough on idle, weak throttle response, even harder to crank a bit, the gauge would fluctuate and be in .500 rpm or even lower and it was to the point it was turning off in longer red light stops when i wasnt giving gas to the engine. During this same time, the exhaust or muffler was releasing a distinct noticable noise. Much similar to the noise in youtube videos i have came across of new edge owners (v6 or gt alike) that has a fuel injector problem or such, sounded quite similar to that.



My brother and me put mystery foam through the vaccum line and gas tank and idle was much better and it cleaned out the engine since it released quite a bit of smoke. Acceleration and throttle response was much better as well than before, but still not quite the same, my brother didnt notice much and thought it was fine but im the owner and have daily driven it so I just know my car. In addition, even after the treatment gas mileage still sucks! In the city my '00 would average lets just say atleast 19-20 even if im going at it heavy whereas now its roughly possibly around 12mpg or so.



So i deleted the codes after we put the motor treatment and i drove it around a couple days, now it pops for 3 codes.

P0174 System too lean (bank 2)

P0171 System too lean (bank 1)



And also P0401

although this code in particular popped months ago, i knew i probably had a exhaust leak but didnt have the time to take it to the shop due to work (says exhaust gas recirculation flow insufficient undetected)





My zurich ZR11 reader also had red colors near EGR valve, catalytic converter, o2 sensor, eva, and htn. I just bought the reader and dont know much about it but i think apparently red means somethings up basically.

I got some ev6 fuel injectors here to see if that will solve the issue, the injectors are pretty worn out already and i didnt change them ever so they most likely need replacing and i also have a cheaper coil pack on the way to rule out. I know it cant be the plugs since i just did them or the wires since it cranks and starts everytime.



I was wondering if anyone of you had any insight tips or advice when changing the fuel injectors on this engine as well as those codes in particular. There is not much in youtube about changing injectors on the 3.8l engine