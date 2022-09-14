I reused the front lower control arms ( Original to the car) using new pressed in rubber bushings and a new SN95 ball joint.. My understanding is the Sn95 ball joints are shorter and you do not have to use any washers? to take up the space... Mine fit fine....I used rubber control arm bushings as I have used Poly's in the past reusing the outer shell of the old bushings.... I had clunks and groans that I contributed to using Poly bushings and decided to go this direction.... I will use poly bushings on sway bars and struts though......Not sure how the "new" control arms that come with the bushings and ball joint already installed are quality wise, but they would save ALOT of work and hassle using those.... A negative would be having to use washers/spacers on with the ball joint that comes on them..... I think it would be pretty much a push in cost too..Before and after installed on car.. Do not tighten the two bolts that hold the control are until it is setting at ride height... I took up all of the slack in the threads as they are easier to get to now......DO NOT install your steering rack before you install your lower control arms..... The forward bolts will not go in without the rack being off... I really enjoyed reinstalling my steering rack more than once .... LOLJust black satin rustoleum paint on the control arms over a very light coat of etching primer and regular primer....