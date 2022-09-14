I finally have the front end going together on my out of control 'Grocery" getter...
Thought I would share some pictures with any of you going in this direction and what I dd...
This is about the front end only...
Most of you know the story, 1983 V8 SROD 4 speed, 302 convertible, my sister purchased in 84/85 ish...
I inherited the car almost two years ago... My goal is a nice running driver..
Not sure I could have done this without all of the help I received/receive daily on this site...
Special thanks to Mustang5L5 for his in depth directions and experience he patiently shares with all.....
I wasn't sure which way I was going with the 5 lug conversion, but after I found and purchased SN95 spindles, that made it much simpler..
Here is a pic of the spindles, before and after cleaning, wire wheeling and paint....
These were in the local WY.. I paid $70 for the pair... I used Cast Iron gray color.....
