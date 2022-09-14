Fox My 4 to 5 lug journey..

Oct 4, 2020
2,494
1,549
133
67
Florida
I finally have the front end going together on my out of control 'Grocery" getter...
Thought I would share some pictures with any of you going in this direction and what I dd...
This is about the front end only...
Most of you know the story, 1983 V8 SROD 4 speed, 302 convertible, my sister purchased in 84/85 ish...
I inherited the car almost two years ago... My goal is a nice running driver..
Not sure I could have done this without all of the help I received/receive daily on this site...
Special thanks to Mustang5L5 for his in depth directions and experience he patiently shares with all.....

I wasn't sure which way I was going with the 5 lug conversion, but after I found and purchased SN95 spindles, that made it much simpler..
Here is a pic of the spindles, before and after cleaning, wire wheeling and paint....
These were in the local WY.. I paid $70 for the pair... I used Cast Iron gray color.....
DSCF0776.JPG
 
That color made that spindle look brand new.
 
I reused the front lower control arms ( Original to the car) using new pressed in rubber bushings and a new SN95 ball joint.. My understanding is the Sn95 ball joints are shorter and you do not have to use any washers? to take up the space... Mine fit fine....
I used rubber control arm bushings as I have used Poly's in the past reusing the outer shell of the old bushings.... I had clunks and groans that I contributed to using Poly bushings and decided to go this direction.... I will use poly bushings on sway bars and struts though......
Not sure how the "new" control arms that come with the bushings and ball joint already installed are quality wise, but they would save ALOT of work and hassle using those.... A negative would be having to use washers/spacers on with the ball joint that comes on them..... I think it would be pretty much a push in cost too..
Before and after installed on car.. Do not tighten the two bolts that hold the control are until it is setting at ride height... I took up all of the slack in the threads as they are easier to get to now......
DO NOT install your steering rack before you install your lower control arms..... The forward bolts will not go in without the rack being off... I really enjoyed reinstalling my steering rack more than once .... LOL
Just black satin rustoleum paint on the control arms over a very light coat of etching primer and regular primer....
DSCF1016.JPG
DSCF1141.JPG
 
