My 67 Stang cranks a while before starting

D

derek2079

New Member
Jan 21, 2020
2
0
1
Salt Lake City, Utah
I have a 67 Mustang and it was recently in the shop for what my mechanic said were wiring harness issues. When I had the car before it would pretty much start right up without hardly any cranking after I got it back from the shop I noticed it was taking a while for it to crank before turning over. I could make a video if anyone wanted to hear it crank before turning over. It's just a little embarrassing to when I start my car to have it take a while to crank before it turns over. Once its warm and I drive it and it sits for a while it starts right up np. It's only when the car has been sitting overnight.

Here's the video of my car cranking. View: https://vimeo.com/386208031
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Taylor F Exterior accessories 71 73 stang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
E New stang 2001gt owner, need some help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
S Saab b234 in a stang!? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
S 68 Stang doesnt crank anymore! Help! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
I stang wont crank over..HELP!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Similar threads
Exterior accessories 71 73 stang
New stang 2001gt owner, need some help
Saab b234 in a stang!?
68 Stang doesnt crank anymore! Help!
stang wont crank over..HELP!!
Top Bottom