My 67 Stang cranks a while before starting

I have a 67 Mustang and it was recently in the shop for what my mechanic said were wiring harness issues. When I had the car before it would pretty much start right up without hardly any cranking after I got it back from the shop I noticed it was taking a while for it to crank before turning over. I could make a video if anyone wanted to hear it crank before turning over. It's just a little embarrassing to when I start my car to have it take a while to crank before it turns over. Once its warm and I drive it and it sits for a while it starts right up np. It's only when the car has been sitting overnight.Here's the video of my car cranking.