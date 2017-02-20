Progress Thread My '89 Lx "barn Find" Restoration Project

I always wanted to find a barn find and restore a car; but life, kids and lack of time (and money) prevented it from happening...I guess a bone stock '89 LX 5.0, never wrecked, one owner car that hasn't driven in 10 years classifies as a barn find... and the good news is that I'm the original owner and the barn find was already in my garage. So with some encouragement from the wife to get it the heck out of the garage I started tackling it... I have always been a DIYer but I have never tackled a project like this... please be patient with me and I will try not to ask too many 'stupid' questions.
 
We're happy to have you on board. If you're on a phone or computer you can click "upload a file" and then "choose file" select where your pics are and then select the pic. When it uploads it'll ask " thumbnail" or " full size "

We like full size pics

I wasn't being smart...I'm just a big dummy. Lol

:worthlesb
 
Okay, okay, hold your mustangs! I learned my lesson on the orientation of pictures and since the whole project just started as a... hey let me see if I can get this thing running I didn't start out taking pictures...
IMG_0052.JPG
IMG_0032.JPG
 
Everything cleaned up and ready to put back together.... Note the throttle body studs... I had a hard time finding those. Found the stainless ones at McMaster-Carr PN 92997A344
"Corrosion-Resistant Setup Stud 5/16"-18 Thread Size, 4" Long, 1-1/2" and 1/2" Long Threads" and even then had to extend the threads on one end
IMG_0131.JPG
with a die
 
Looks clean. Been a long time since I've heard a car that didn't have loud exhaust.
 
Immediately after this test... I let off the clutch pedal (In Neutral) and the engine died... this could be repeated multiple times... I have seen this issue reported but never a fix... Turns out the ignition switch assembly had separated (a common problem I understand)
IMG_0225.JPG
and the computer thought it was still in Start Mode. A new ignition switch fixed this, only to be followed the next day with the smell of gas due to a leak somewhere around the gas tank... I guess I should not have expected less
 
