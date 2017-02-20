I always wanted to find a barn find and restore a car; but life, kids and lack of time (and money) prevented it from happening...I guess a bone stock '89 LX 5.0, never wrecked, one owner car that hasn't driven in 10 years classifies as a barn find... and the good news is that I'm the original owner and the barn find was already in my garage. So with some encouragement from the wife to get it the heck out of the garage I started tackling it... I have always been a DIYer but I have never tackled a project like this... please be patient with me and I will try not to ask too many 'stupid' questions.