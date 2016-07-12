So this is the part where things slowed down, I thought I had the right disconnect tool for the fuel lines...but they were the smaller type that worked on my trucks fuel tank but not large enough for this, so off to Advanced auto parts because they're close and I bought the plastic set ( I know the metal ones are better but I wanted right now not better ) with actually very little effort they worked. My second unforeseen stupid obstacle was the heater tube, I figured you loosen the clamps and off it would come right ?? Wrong , I had to basically mutilate the factory clamp to get it loose enough to remove the hose that leads to the heater core. For some reason the stuff that people dread ( water pump bolts ) went very well, it's the stupid little things that are pissing my time and patience away



