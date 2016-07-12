Progress Thread My 89 Lx Gets The Trickflow Treatment Etc....etc.

After paint, trim and a bunch of other exterior work, it was finally time to address the motor. Motor is basically original except for a few bolt ons

20160704_163737-1.jpg
 
Purchased Trickflow top end on black Friday from Summit at a pretty decent discount and the supporting mods from LMR. Figured if it's gotta come off I might as well replace it.
24lb Ford EV6 injectors
75mm Accufab polished egr and throttle body
76mm BBK billet calibrated maf
BBK unequal shorty headers
BBK off road x pipe
3 row SVE aluminum radiator
Ford water pump
SVE silicone radiator hoses
Ford lifters

Before pic, 134r air, alternator already upgraded to 130 amp, new power steering pump.

Got the accessories off with out too much trouble, removed the battery so I could place the a/c compressor on the tray. I didn't want it sitting on my fender. I left the power steering pump hooked up and just layed it on the ground for now.

Next came the water pump, the upper intake, vacuum lines are a pain in the ass, the distributor, set the rotor on #1 at top dead center and removed it, hopefully it goes back in without any major timing problems......hopefully.

Easy part is done, hopefully you bagged and tagged everything!! Inexpensive snack & sandwich size bags along with a Sharpy are a big necessity with this kind of tear down so hopefully you already did that.

FoxMustangLvr said:
Easy part is done, hopefully you bagged and tagged everything!! Inexpensive snack & sandwich size bags along with a Sharpy are a big necessity with this kind of tear down so hopefully you already did that.

Good luck!
Luckily I did because I'm already forgetting what was what, i also marked some of the wire and hose connections,
 
So this is the part where things slowed down, I thought I had the right disconnect tool for the fuel lines...but they were the smaller type that worked on my trucks fuel tank but not large enough for this, so off to Advanced auto parts because they're close and I bought the plastic set ( I know the metal ones are better but I wanted right now not better ) with actually very little effort they worked. My second unforeseen stupid obstacle was the heater tube, I figured you loosen the clamps and off it would come right ?? Wrong , I had to basically mutilate the factory clamp to get it loose enough to remove the hose that leads to the heater core. For some reason the stuff that people dread ( water pump bolts ) went very well, it's the stupid little things that are pissing my time and patience away

So when things aren't going that great, frustrated, and you picked July for working on your project like a dope, you soak your head with Sammy's medicine and regroup. Haha
That stock manifold has to go. Mine has the snot ported out of it, and I still want a prepped Explorer in my car, not the attic. Please put an Ice pack in some of your pockets to stay cool and keep up the details on how it goes!
 
After I cooled off I went back at it again, finally got the lower manifold out, broke a clip on an injector plug but I guess I'll deal with that later, Buddy of mine was suppose to loan me his puller but he grabbed the balancer installer by mistake. DOH !! Went over to Advanced Auto and got a puller it came off without a fight along with the timing cover.
Jersey Joe said:
After I cooled off I went back at it again, finally got the lower manifold out, broke a clip on an injector plug but I guess I'll deal with that later, Buddy of mine was suppose to loan me his puller but he grabbed the balancer installer by mistake. DOH !! Went over to Advanced Auto and got a puller it came off without a fight along with the timing cover.
20160707_154219.jpg
Man, don't sweat those clips on the injector plugs. Half of them are broken on my calypso car and not one has ever given me a problem. Just push them together and go. They don't come loose, there is too much friction.
 
I just did all that a few months ago... good luck and I'm sure you'll enjoy it when finished!
 
Jersey Joe said:
Good memories? Or mostly cursing and swearing? Haha
Probably a mixture of both. The first time I did an intake install...did not go well. :)


Interestingly enough, I'm gathering parts for my own H/C/I install and somewhat looking forward to it.
 
Great job on this build so far. I can't wait to get to this point on my build.

Mustang5L5 said:
Interestingly enough, I'm gathering parts for my own H/C/I install and somewhat looking forward to it.
What are you leaning towards on the HCI combo?
 
