I'm changing the name of this thread- It started as a question and is turning into a ledger on the make over of my car.
My 1st Mustang - the one that I always wanted..I almost bought a 1987 Brand new. I was just coming back from oversea's and test drove a Black 5 speed coupe. My finances weren't good at the time and a new family helped me pick a T-bird coupe instead.
So fast forward to last year. I saw this on face book Market and I decided I had waited long enough. I like very simple and clean.
so I'll let this go for now and try to fill in where I can.Here is a picture on the 1st day I saw it.
20180713_202506.jpg

I sold my Vortech today. My plan is to buy a Trick Flow top End kit. My car will be a daily driver.
Before I buy the kit, I wanted to ask if there was a better combination for the same cost $$$ .
I'm also going to get a set of 3.55's to finish the build. Or would you recommend 3.73's with the TFS1 cam?
I already have a 70mm throttle body, 70mm MAF with 24lb injectors.
255 fuel pump .ford performance shorty headers, BBK x pipe.
New belt,water pump,alternator,smog pump delete,all coolant hoses, cold air intake.
Do you recommend new lifters?
 
It's very hard to beat the TF top end kits for the quality and price. Yes, new lifters, just get factory replacements. 3.55 gears on a manual car are a very nice daily driver gear. Get a high flow water pump off Summit from Flowkooler. High Flow Thermstat from Mr. Gasket as well. ARP heads studs. Working with Studs just makes life easier.

Kurt
 
all right, just got a new oil pump, and lifters.
Already have new water pump and t -stat.
I already have ARP head bolts- do i really need studs?
Ive checked all my bolts that i took off.
Intake - good.
Valve cover-good.
timing chain cover- good.
Water pump -good.
Just ordered new Harmonic balancer too.
The list keeps growing .
But i'm right there and i don't plan on going back in the engine so - if it's questionable- it's getting replaced.
 
all right, just got a new oil pump, and lifters.
Already have new water pump and t -stat.
I already have ARP head bolts- do i really need studs?
Ive checked all my bolts that i took off.
But i'm right there and i don't plan on going back in the engine so - if it's questionable- it's getting replaced.
Head bolts are more than adequate; the studs are just easier to do. If the engine stays cool with the thermostat you have, that's fine. If it doesn't, it's not hard to swap it out for a Mr. Gasket high flow. It's not like you lose much coolant either. Damn coolant has gotten expensive.

Kurt
 
Even with the supercharger , I never had a problem keeping temps down. I also have a BE-Cool radiator. with a new fan clutch. and overflow bottle.
 
Bolts for na should be fine, studs make it hard to pull a head with engine in the car, likely you will not ever have to do that though.
just say'n.
 
I'll look at ARP head studs and decide - not sure yet. The ARP head bolts came off of my engine - so used.
ARP head bolts are not torque to yield. It is perfectly fine to reuse them. It's a personal choice. I like the studs because you can PTFE the bottom threads, drop the heads, and moly lube the nuts for absolute perfect torque. It's just easier for me. There is no logical reason to replace the bolts with studs on an NA engine though. Either works fine.

Kurt
 
Bolts for na should be fine, studs make it hard to pull a head with engine in the car, likely you will not ever have to do that though.
Um......Maybe in a 65' Mustang, or a Cougar. Certainly not in a Foxbody Mustang. There is plenty of room.

Kurt
 
Anything else i should look at while I've got it this far?
I just recently put a new clutch ,pressure plate and flywheel in it. King Cobra stage 2.
Did new starter then -new clutch cable,quadrant,firewall adjuster too.
 
Anything else i should look at while I've got it this far?
Nothing is jumping out at me. Maybe buy new hoses to the heater core because they are a pain in the ass to change later. I honestly think you have done really good research, and already have your bases covered.

Kurt
 
Have a die handy to recut all your old rusty intake bolts. I think it's 5/16" x 24. I mean we are really nit picking here.

Kurt
 
