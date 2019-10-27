I'm changing the name of this thread- It started as a question and is turning into a ledger on the make over of my car.My 1st Mustang - the one that I always wanted..I almost bought a 1987 Brand new. I was just coming back from oversea's and test drove a Black 5 speed coupe. My finances weren't good at the time and a new family helped me pick a T-bird coupe instead.So fast forward to last year. I saw this on face book Market and I decided I had waited long enough. I like very simple and clean.so I'll let this go for now and try to fill in where I can.Here is a picture on the 1st day I saw it.I sold my Vortech today. My plan is to buy a Trick Flow top End kit. My car will be a daily driver.Before I buy the kit, I wanted to ask if there was a better combination for the same cost $$$ .I'm also going to get a set of 3.55's to finish the build. Or would you recommend 3.73's with the TFS1 cam?I already have a 70mm throttle body, 70mm MAF with 24lb injectors.255 fuel pump .ford performance shorty headers, BBK x pipe.New belt,water pump,alternator,smog pump delete,all coolant hoses, cold air intake.Do you recommend new lifters?