my '93 fox 2.3 idles @ 1200

Mr mustang collector
New Member
-
- Feb 4, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 55
While driving My '93 fox body 2.3 w/automatic :It suddenly started idling @1200 rpm's and I could smell gas. it never ran hot . I made it home and now it starts cold but once it reaches operating temp. it will no longer start . So far I have checked : from fuel tank to injectors for leaks ; engine bay for vacuum leaks and the idle air control for proper function. everything checked out and my car is still broke . please advise