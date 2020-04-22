So my car is idling rough and stalls out after running for around 20 minutes. It will start back up but unless I give it throttle it continues to stall. The only codes I get are for crossover tube missing to back of heads as my heads do not have the passages. I ran cylinder balance test numerous times and it always comes up 90. The motor has aluminum heads , trick flow stage 1 cam and gt 40 upper and lower. I have never been able to get the car running right with the gt 40 setup. Before I did the hci swap I tried installing the gt 40 setup and it ran lousy so I reinstalled the stock upper and lower and it ran fine. I have recently tried replacing the lower intake gaskets 3 times with the same results. Im starting to think the intake is warped or just not sealing for some reason. the vacuum at idle is around 15hg and fluctuates down to 13. I just cant keep spending money on intake gaskets hoping it will somehow cure the problem. Since the car passes the cylinder balance test wouldn't that rule out out a lot of different things and that coupled with the fact of having no DTCs leads me to believe it is a vacuum leak. Please help.