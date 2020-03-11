My biggest build yet.

Hello all.

I've officially decided to sell my current project (tried to make an Acura TL fast.)

I've been bored with it and didn't feel like going full blown racecar.

So decided to do a big displacement build, the original plan was an e36 bmw with a twin turbo ls swap in it but then I saw a mustang 2 going for sale locally and it reminded me of the story my dad told about the one he had and dropped a big block into so plans changed and now I've got the stand ii. So far ive got the motor out and I'm planning on doing a decent amount of restoration as well. Old car long forgotten and universally hated they are bound to have issues. A decent amount of rust and some damage from someone who didn't know where doing. Here's some pics of my last car as well as the current progress on this one.