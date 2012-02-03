My car featured in Auto (Mustang) Enthusiast magazine

Noobz347 said: You don't have to keep applying polish then? How well does the finish hold up versus OEM style surfaces? I mean: How much more maintenance does it require beyond an annual underhood wash and wipe-down when it gets wet? Click to expand...

Dirt might harm it after a while if left to sit and etch onto it long enough. I still show it a few times per year and just wipe it down then. Just a light layer of dust from sitting/driving, it doesn't get dirtier than that. Or if I'm driving and get caught in the rain, I'll wipe it down afterward at some point. Still it's barely dirty overall, but since it's to the point where you can see (exaggerating) every little speck, I "have to" clean it.