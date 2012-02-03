My car featured in Auto (Mustang) Enthusiast magazine

Ozz

Ozz

I think I have a problem here.
Founding Member
Jul 27, 2001
3,512
66
109
38
Canton, MI
www.soniccherry.com
Mustang Enthusiast shot my car a while back, and the feature has finally at least hit their online version of the magazine. In the meantime they combined their brand-specific titles into one named Auto Enthusiast.

The full print version is still forthcoming, but the online version of the whole mag can be read here: http://editions.amospublishing.com/AEW/default.aspx?d=20120203

Here is my article:

autoenth1.jpg


autoenth2.jpg


autoenth3.jpg


autoenth4.jpg


autoenth5.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: Noobz347

  • Sponsors(?)


S&B

S&B

I hate my CT. :(
10 Year Member
Dec 18, 2005
1,630
688
204
Cheesehead
nice write up good to see after all these years of seeing your car its still kept up and driven
 
Ozz

Ozz

I think I have a problem here.
Founding Member
Jul 27, 2001
3,512
66
109
38
Canton, MI
www.soniccherry.com
Thanks SB. I keep going and going. I have a lazy winter mods thread going on currently, but I've not touched the car in a month because of everything else taking up my time. Some nice new showy modifications are either in place or on the way though, it keeps me interested :)
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,624
9,970
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Man... what a wreck. Some mags will print anything these days.


:leaving:







I keeeeeeeeeeeed I keeeed! :D

The car is badass man. Wanna come to my place and redo my engine bay? :O_o:
 
Ozz

Ozz

I think I have a problem here.
Founding Member
Jul 27, 2001
3,512
66
109
38
Canton, MI
www.soniccherry.com
RacEoHolic330 said:
Congrats Dave. Looking great as always. When do we get to see your new center console installed? I'm looking forward to seeing that!
Click to expand...
Thanks man. I've been unable to touch the car for about a month, things have been pulling me in all directions. I'm going to wait until I get the interior otherwise put together and it runs well before I put that console back in. I don't want to be moving around inside and scratch it. Got to be careful now.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,624
9,970
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Ozz said:
Not hard at all, but I don't drive it too much & do wipe it down if I get caught in the rain.
Click to expand...
You don't have to keep applying polish then? How well does the finish hold up versus OEM style surfaces? I mean: How much more maintenance does it require beyond an annual underhood wash and wipe-down when it gets wet?
 
Ozz

Ozz

I think I have a problem here.
Founding Member
Jul 27, 2001
3,512
66
109
38
Canton, MI
www.soniccherry.com
Noobz347 said:
You don't have to keep applying polish then? How well does the finish hold up versus OEM style surfaces? I mean: How much more maintenance does it require beyond an annual underhood wash and wipe-down when it gets wet?
Click to expand...
Dirt might harm it after a while if left to sit and etch onto it long enough. I still show it a few times per year and just wipe it down then. Just a light layer of dust from sitting/driving, it doesn't get dirtier than that. Or if I'm driving and get caught in the rain, I'll wipe it down afterward at some point. Still it's barely dirty overall, but since it's to the point where you can see (exaggerating) every little speck, I "have to" clean it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Noobz347
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,624
9,970
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Ozz said:
Dirt might harm it after a while if left to sit and etch onto it long enough. I still show it a few times per year and just wipe it down then. Just a light layer of dust from sitting/driving, it doesn't get dirtier than that. Or if I'm driving and get caught in the rain, I'll wipe it down afterward at some point. Still it's barely dirty overall, but since it's to the point where you can see (exaggerating) every little speck, I "have to" clean it.
Click to expand...
Hehe... Somewhere in-between what you've got mixed with some 'utility' type surfaces, is what I'm imagining for solid lifter N/A power plant.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D exhaust swap for cars with active valve performance exhaust feature 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
0 SOLD 1993 Ford Mustang Lx 5.0 Convertible "feature Car" Low Miles $9500 Obo Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 8
DesertDawg SOLD 1992 1/2 5 Speed Limited Edition "summer Special" Feature Car Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
X SOLD 92 Mustang Feature Car Rare 5 Speed $8700 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
kkeene '93 Notchback...feature Car July '05 In "5.0 Mustang & Super Fords" Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 6
Similar threads
exhaust swap for cars with active valve performance exhaust feature
SOLD 1993 Ford Mustang Lx 5.0 Convertible "feature Car" Low Miles $9500 Obo
SOLD 1992 1/2 5 Speed Limited Edition "summer Special" Feature Car
SOLD 92 Mustang Feature Car Rare 5 Speed $8700
'93 Notchback...feature Car July '05 In "5.0 Mustang & Super Fords"
Top Bottom