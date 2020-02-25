Paint and Body My car is finally home

JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Mustang Master
Feb 19, 2017
I came home today to a fire at my house being put out by the CFD. It was started by a fallen tree that downed the power line to my house.

Extensive smoke damage, the attic and roof is toast. The utility/washroom which was next to the garage is where the majority of damage happened.

Now to the car...

The paint on the roof and hood is peeling from heat damage, the wiper cowl is melted, the factory original windshield is broken and and I know some stuff fell on the car when they were putting the fire out. that's all I know for now. There's probably smoke damage to the interior as well but I'm not sure.

The car is insured through Hagerty so hopefully I'll be treated right.

This is a picture of the car shortly after I got it. Condition didn't change and I barely put 1k miles on it in almost 3 years. More pictures to come once I can get them.
IMAG0253.jpg
 
Gs87GT

Gs87GT

Sep 25, 2019
So sorry to read this. Glad you are ok, the other stuff can be repaired or replaced.

Classic collectors, who I had my car insured through, recently stopped operating in my state and my policy was transferred to Hagerty. So, I'll be following your thread to see how they treat you. Hope it's a good experience.

Damage does not seem too bad. Should be repairable, but I dont know what your agreed value is. Good luck.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

Dec 6, 2005
I'm sorry about your house! I have Hagerty on my Mustangs as well and I've read in different places how they're pretty awesome to work with. Hopefully that will be the case for you too. Good luck with everything!
 
Boostedpimp

Boostedpimp

May 8, 2003
Damn sorry to hear that man but at least your animals and no was hurt. Hagerty will take care of you
 
Exrace89GT

Mar 29, 2019
Sorry to hear about your bad luck. I have Hagerdy on my collector cars. Only had one claim and was very happy how they handled it. I think you’ll have more problems with your home owners insurance. Good luck on your rebuilds.
 
nards444

Feb 18, 2020
Sorry to hear about your bad luck. I have Hagerdy on my collector cars. Only had one claim and was very happy how they handled it. I think you’ll have more problems with your home owners insurance. Good luck on your rebuilds.
The only issue here is I would take a good guess the auto insurance will try to put this on the homeowners first. Maybe maybe not. but would be prepared for that.
 
JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Feb 19, 2017
I spoke with Hagerty, they are aware of what caused the damage. I'm supposed to be in contact with an appraiser in a day or so, then we'll go from there. I backed the car out of the garage, the front and rear bumper covers are now sagging on the driver side. The windshield adhesive has melted and there may be damage to the headliner.


Basically the left side of the car got very hot, and the paint is in bad shape on the roof and hood. I also noticed a dent on the roof where something fell on it. Lots of trim will need to be replaced but I'm optimistic it will be fixed.
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Mar 7, 2019
Thats a lot. If you can get it fixed right could be better than ever. Your homeowners will probably pay any deductable..I bet you do have a harder time with homeowners ins. Its not what it used to be at least here in Fla. they consider you furniture as used and price it at that.
 
JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Feb 19, 2017
20200226_105016.jpg

Bumper covers are sagging front and rear on the drivers side, the windshield adhesive melted, the driver door lock doesn't work anymore, interior smells like smoke. Sunroof weatherstrip is crispy, probably scratches and dings in the rest of the paint from broken glass falling on it. And what looks like tar and smoke all over the car. I also think the door mouldings and trim were damaged somewhat. Hagerty has an appraiser coming tomorrow so we'll see what they say in the estimate.
 
