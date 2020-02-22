My car's battery keeps draining overnight.

I took my 67 mustang to auto zone to have my battery tested because it kept draining overnight and I also took it to a mechanic who said my wiring harness was messed up. I have a new alternator, new starter, basically complete engine rebuild along with transmission rebuild. I'm going to have to take it to a mechanic and pray on my lucky stars he can fix it. If anyone here has any idea's of what it could be so I could run it by the mechanic please let me know because it may help out especially if you are a mechanic or have expert advice.