My convertible is stuck in limbo

Hey guys. I'm having trouble with my '01 convertible. The top falls multiple inches short of the links when fully extended, and when I try to collapse it down it hits the interior panels and can't fall into its cavity. I've disconnected the cylinders in order to operate the top manually while I repair it, so I know it's not an issue with the hydraulics. I've also adjusted the cams, but they won't extend it nearly far enough to close the gap. It's as if the entire mechanism has pitched forward. Has anyone else had this issue