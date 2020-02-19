My first microsquirt project

After reassembling with new 195cc heads, gold 1.7 rocker arms and still running the stock 19lb injectors, original speed density ecu and a tired old engine with just over 200,000 miles, she was burning oil bad. We went back to the drawing board and decided to go a little bit further.

The heads came back off. The pistons & crankshaft were pulled from the orginal block and it was taken to a tampa bay machinist that tanked the block, then bored it 30 over, honed it, decked it, installed fresh cam bearings, fresh freeze plugs, and topped it off with a fresh coat of classic ford blue paint.

While i had the heads off, I port matched the exhaust ports to the exhaust headers that of course matched the long tube headers.

Now since I was replacing the rotating assembly, I was not going to stay with 302ci.

We decided to go with an extra quarter inch stroke, so now it displaces 331ci.

For fueling we upgraded the 19lb injectors to 30lbs, and we ordered a diyautotune microquirt with an 8' harness as well as a 3 bar gm map sensor.

the rotating assembly is from DSS racing in Chicago.

more to come...getting to the microsquirt soon i swear....