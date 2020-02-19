My first microsquirt project

Junkiestuntstruck
New Member
-
- Feb 17, 2020
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 46
So I took over this old pickup truck from my son, it "was a beater 92 F-150 with a 5.0 and a 5 speed transmission.
It lived a hard life by lakeland, some time on a farm, and later a landscaping truck. you can still see a faded phone number on the sides.
Let me start with a few pictures....
I started acquiring parts....gaskets, headers, a howards cam, an oil pump, a water pump, a double roller timing set....
We pulled the heads and she had a hard life from what I could see. lots of carbon built up on the tops of the pistons.
The heads looked pretty tired too....
more to come....
It lived a hard life by lakeland, some time on a farm, and later a landscaping truck. you can still see a faded phone number on the sides.
Let me start with a few pictures....
I started acquiring parts....gaskets, headers, a howards cam, an oil pump, a water pump, a double roller timing set....
We pulled the heads and she had a hard life from what I could see. lots of carbon built up on the tops of the pistons.
The heads looked pretty tired too....
more to come....
Attachments
-
351.7 KB Views: 2
-
324.7 KB Views: 2
-
400 KB Views: 2
-
178.5 KB Views: 2