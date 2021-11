I started buying parts last year to do a five lug conversion. I got the front and rear brakes and wheels and tires off of a 96 Cobra, 95 spindles, fox length 5-lug axles. I just need to get the steel braided lines, MC, booster and proportioning block. I'm not going to install the rear discs right away. I'm going to buy a 94-95 rearend housing and do the conversion on that later. I'll just roll with drums in the rear for now. Well fast forward to earlier this year. I came into I nice lump sum of money so I started planning to build a 331. Just as I was going to order a 331 shortblock from Fordstrokers a close friend of mine made me an offer I couldn't refuse. He offer me a Dart Sportsman 8.2" block, Scat 342 forged rotating assembly, Mcleod flywheel, and BHJ balancer...all of this stuff was still brand new in the box. He sold all that stuff to me for just a little more than what the block alone is worth.Well, the AFR 185s I was going to use on the 331 were in the machine getting damage from being flooded in Hurricane Katrina repaired. I was thinking why have a Dart block with standard bore pistons so I thought about it for a week or so and desided to go big or go home. So, I talked to Rick(RNH Performance) about getting a set of 4.125 pistons and rings to bring the cubes up to 363. I also order a brand new set of AFR 205s, matching head gaskets, head studs, etc. I also order a complete ARP bolt kit, Canton 7 qt oil pan, pick-up, gasket, Ford Racing oil pump. I already had a holley Systemax intake, Accufab 75mm tb and blank spacer. I also ordered a custom cam from Cam Motion. And with the last little bit of money I ordered BBK 1 3/4" longtubes. I'll have pics of all of that stuff tomorrow.