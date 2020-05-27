Progress Thread My First Project Car And My First Fox

Well after saving up some money and a couple months of searching, I picked up a 1985 Mustang GT. This thing is DEFINITELY a project car
The first couple of things I did were to remove the crappy aftermarket fog lights that were mounted to the front, I replaced the hood with the original hood, replaced the one hood strut I had because the other bracket was broken, wash the outside and vacuum out the rats nest, and remove most of the purple tint.

Now for some of the many problems. There are basically no vacuum lines hooked up in the engine bay and a lot of the engine wiring is shot. You may have also noticed that the spark plug wires are definitely not in the correct firing order, however the car started right up when me and my dad went to look at it. This confused us and makes us think that there is a different motor present but we haven't determined that yet. The biggest problem right now is that there is no exhaust on the car so we aren't allowed to start the car because our neighbors would probably call the police. All of the exhaust parts have been ordered so hopefully that will be installed soon. There is also a starter issue, in order to start the car you have to loosen the starter and re-tighten it and it will start perfectly fine but if you shut the car off you have to do it again. The carburetor is.....well its not the factory Holley 4180c. The blower motor wasn't working until we discovered a SECOND rats nest in it, I vacuumed that out and it surprisingly it works fine. There is a small amount of rust on the passenger side strut tower, a large hole under the battery tray, and the passenger side floor pan has more rust than i'm comfortable with. The lower radiator support is mangled and it has an LX front bumper on it...

This is my first project car and my first fox body mustang so any and all help or advice is appreciated. Join me as I undertake Project Musty-Stang.
 
What you need to do is remove the entire interior, and scrub that carpet, and check your floors for rust. if there were rodents living in that car, i’m sure it smells that way. If the carpet isn’t trash, the carpeting can be made to come clean fairly decently with a lot of elbow grease and some good detergent.

( I’d find it kind of geeky sitting on the seats, knowing that they’re were the rodent equivalent of the toilets at the mall.)

What you think is a “ small amount of rust” in the strut tower usually turns out to be a lot more than that., and the extent of the rust in the floor you’re seeing under the car will probably be pretty tragic from above if youre not comfortable with it now, and you haven’t had experience with what is, and isn’t fixable.

* Note.....rust=cancer. They don’t pop rivet new lung over the old one. The fix requires completely cutting the old cancerous junk out first.

Nobody here is gonna be able to look at the plug wires from a pic, and notice that the wires are in the incorrect firing order. So before you go all swappy-swap on the plug wires, determine first what you have. This engine may be a pre 5.0 roller cam engine. it could have a different camshaft in it, i.e. the car may have a 351w f/o firing order, or a non roller firing order. Does this engine have factory roller lifters?
The hood that you replaced...is the red one in the pics, the before or after? And....what’s with the turbo header on the driver side? It’s the only shiny thing on the car. Did you add that?
 
