Well after saving up some money and a couple months of searching, I picked up a 1985 Mustang GT. This thing is DEFINITELY a project carThe first couple of things I did were to remove the crappy aftermarket fog lights that were mounted to the front, I replaced the hood with the original hood, replaced the one hood strut I had because the other bracket was broken, wash the outside and vacuum out the rats nest, and remove most of the purple tint.Now for some of the many problems. There are basically no vacuum lines hooked up in the engine bay and a lot of the engine wiring is shot. You may have also noticed that the spark plug wires are definitely not in the correct firing order, however the car started right up when me and my dad went to look at it. This confused us and makes us think that there is a different motor present but we haven't determined that yet. The biggest problem right now is that there is no exhaust on the car so we aren't allowed to start the car because our neighbors would probably call the police. All of the exhaust parts have been ordered so hopefully that will be installed soon. There is also a starter issue, in order to start the car you have to loosen the starter and re-tighten it and it will start perfectly fine but if you shut the car off you have to do it again. The carburetor is.....well its not the factory Holley 4180c. The blower motor wasn't working until we discovered a SECOND rats nest in it, I vacuumed that out and it surprisingly it works fine. There is a small amount of rust on the passenger side strut tower, a large hole under the battery tray, and the passenger side floor pan has more rust than i'm comfortable with. The lower radiator support is mangled and it has an LX front bumper on it...This is my first project car and my first fox body mustang so any and all help or advice is appreciated. Join me as I undertake Project Musty-Stang.