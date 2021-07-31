Engine My Foxbody 5.0... is... Weird...

Let Me explain.. 1989 Ford Mustang 5.0 Lx Convertible... Has A9p ECM.. has 5.0 ho mustang stock intake.. Has Mickey Thompson Valve Covers.. Has a Cast Iron Gear on Distribrutor.. Heads are E6 (has S on back) block is a 89 5.0 ho.. Firing order is 15426378... Trans is an aod.. has 1980 mustang written on driveshaft.. has a truck starter.. has prob 16lbs injectors.. they are more grey than orange lol.. has 65mm throttle bottle with a 65mm c and l cold air intake.. injectirs and ecm wiring looks untouched same with salt and pepper shakers... so my question is... why does it run so good... clearly was blown up and replaced with a flat tappet motor possibly from truck.. so any help.. ohh and still has power..
 

