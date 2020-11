I got this 89 LX Convertible with the 5.0 motor.. wemt to change distrubutor cap but first checked to see how the plug wires went on google.. 137 blah blah was every 5.0 HO motor firing order.. i noticed it was different.. it has tje 154 non HO 302 firing order.. idk why... it looks just like a 5.0 foxbody motor.. has HO plates on intake.. everything is bone stone.. and it looks exactally like any foxbodys motor.. anyone know why that is??