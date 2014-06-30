I decided to put an end to building my 87' t-top because it wasn't worth it since it had a rebuild title and I found too much frame and floor pan damage that I didn't initially see when I picked it up. So I finally offloaded it this last Friday and I'm happy to get my garage back and begin progress on my next project.WasThe coupe on the left is my 1988 LX original 5.0 w/ 5 spd and was a CA car so it came from the factory with MAF.When I first got it the car had Eibach/lakewood drag launch suspension which I immediately swapped it all out for KYB shocks and struts and Eibach pro kit springs, UPR bump steer kit & J&M caster camber kit. Also installed torque box reinforcement plates with griggs LCA's.