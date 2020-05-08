My microsquirt project

This is actually going in a 95 F250, 460/E4OD.



I know it's not a Mustang but it is very similar to 94/95 Mustangs and I was hoping to get get a couple tips anyways.



I am piggybacking the uS for now, eec controlling the trans. My plan is to learn how to use the platform and then transition the uS to the transmission and get an MS3 for the engine.



Anyways, I have a couple of probaby simple questions I haven't been able to sort out.



The truck is a remote mount ccd tfi.



1). On a lot of wiring guides, they have you putting a pull (up or down, don't remember) on the PIP. I have to leave the PIP connected to the eec for trans control so I wasn't sure if I should do that?



2). I have a Spartan 2 WB. The stock O2 is just wired off of a "hot in run" circuit. I understand you're not supposed to leave the WB powered up when nut running. I was thinking of just putting in relay triggered by the fuel pump trigger. Yea/nea? Hot in run good/bad?



I'm pretty paranoid about roasting my oem tfi module, I'll probably be switching back and forth for a while til I get the hang of this.



Any help is definitely appreciated!