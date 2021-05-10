Paint and Body My name is Mike and I'm a foxoholic. SAVE THEM!!

I really need to turn off the craigslist auto search feature. Just drove to Ohio from NH, 13 hours each way to grab an all original, yet abused 92 GT. This is my 3rd such trip in less than 5 years. I feel like a crazy cat lady that needs to save all the cats in the neighborhood. Honestly. The all black interior is near flawless, no seat rips, some missing, but common trim pieces gone like the kick plates and seatbelt bolt covers. Original owner garaged it, the rubber outside is almost new, no pitting around the quarter glass at all. I had to save it, had to. I might save it to give to my kids one day or maybe donate to a charity? What should I do with it?

My real reason for this post...

The ground effects look like half melted shrinkydinks, no idea yet how to straighten them out after replacing the braces. Does heat work? I might make a heat box like they use for powder coating if so.

The rear bumper was notched for square tips. Without buying a new one, can this stuff be plastic welded or epoxied with a piece from a smashed donor part?
 

Great save. I’m a big fan of all original.
 
m.imdb.com
Cut it up.
And gut it.
Remove all of the sound deadening, remove the weak assed engine, and replace it with an LS/ TH 400, then you’ll be preaching to the choir here. These guys are all about NOT keeping a fox stock, MOF the further away you get from stock, the better.
I personally have a 2JZ/4L80 combo that’s mild by comparison when considering the crazy sht that these guy are into....Maybe you would be more comfortable posting your stock questions in the ever mind numbing’ stock sht only supportive four eyed pride forum, not the radical assed bitches that frequent this place.

Oh yeah...My name is Mike too.
 
Oh Mike, you always have something nice to say about all original fox bodies. Why do you hate them so much?
 
