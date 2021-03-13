My new 89 Mustang GT..

H

Havic2u

New Member
Mar 12, 2021
1
0
1
45
Fargo
Hello I am new to the forum. I just picked up a 89 GT All original under the hood.
It does have a catback exhaust and aftermarket rims and tires.
Having a new top installed this week
So I do have a question the check engine light comes on after about 10-15 miles
But if I turn the car off and back on it disappears then comes back after 10-15 miles
I pull the code and it says like P0456 for a emissions leak etc so I am wondering if there is any common places to trace the issue too?

Thanks

car.jpg
Screenshot_20210303-131751_Facebook.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

8
Good Place to look for Rims/Tires for 1985 Mustang Gt
Replies
16
Views
618
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
E
Engine 89 mustang help needed
Replies
16
Views
401
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
B
Metal shaving in new rear end gears?
Replies
1
Views
231
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
O
Am I missing my charcoal canister?
Replies
12
Views
503
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
S
Engine 89 GT dies on first cold start
Replies
11
Views
506
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
S
Top Bottom