My new 89 Mustang GT..

Hello I am new to the forum. I just picked up a 89 GT All original under the hood.It does have a catback exhaust and aftermarket rims and tires.Having a new top installed this weekSo I do have a question the check engine light comes on after about 10-15 milesBut if I turn the car off and back on it disappears then comes back after 10-15 milesI pull the code and it says like P0456 for a emissions leak etc so I am wondering if there is any common places to trace the issue too?Thanks