My new II

S

Snakeoilii

Member
Oct 31, 2022
2
2
13
69
Manchester Township, NJ 08759
Hello all, I'm new to this site. I just picked up a super nice high performance 1978 Mustang Coupe 5 spd. This is my 3rd Mustang II. Previously owned a '77 Cobra II and a '78 King Cobra. I just love these cars. The Coupe is running a '71 302 balanced and blueprinted, 5 spd. Tremac and Auburn 3:55 rear. The guy I bought it from put all kinds of HP goodies into her. I just started getting a driveline vibration I'm having checked out tomorrow. I removed the rear spoiler and ordered a new front spoiler. I'm getting the Magnum 400 wheels I just can't decide 215 60 15 or 235 60 14.
 

Attachments

  • IMGP3980.JPG
    IMGP3980.JPG
    903.1 KB · Views: 2
  • IMGP3990.JPG
    IMGP3990.JPG
    499 KB · Views: 2
  • IMGP3975.JPG
    IMGP3975.JPG
    538.9 KB · Views: 2
  • IMGP3981.JPG
    IMGP3981.JPG
    1.1 MB · Views: 2
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
my latest Mustang 2007 Shelby GT
Replies
5
Views
363
The Welcome Wagon
Matthecat
M
xxCOBRAxx
MUSTANG II TIRE SIZE
Replies
12
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
O
New on StangNet 1st Mustang
Replies
7
Views
422
The Welcome Wagon
nickyb
nickyb
7
For Sale 1976 Mustang II parts
Replies
1
Views
832
Mustang II Parts
78cobra247
7
ACSPONY
Long Tubes Worth it for my build?
Replies
30
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
RekeHavoc
RekeHavoc
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu