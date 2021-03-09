My New-to-me 1989 GT (Tips, suggestions, advice all welcome)

So, I think it was a year ago that I posted a thread asking how to make my 93 Auto 4 cylinder faster. I appreciate everyone who shared things with me, I also apologize to those who I never got around to replying back to. I forgot about the thread for a while lol, I was also overwhelmed with life things. Anyway, I purchased my 1989 GT 2 days ago, I had been wanting this car for a long time now. I purchased this car from a older gentleman's son who was getting rid of it since he has a son and recently got lost his job. He told me that he was going to convert this into a drag car. It runs and drives, its very loud. It needs a new clutch, as far as i know, the car runs strong other than that. Now, I do not know how to drive a manual, but I will be learning soon. the Interior is pretty clean, some pieces aren't placed in the car. Allot of the interior pieces are in the trunk, they need to be cleaned and repainted. The car sits on Cobra wheels (I'm unsure if they are original or not). As you can probably tell, I'm still fairly new to the Foxbody community. This is my first V8 car, so I'm excited to get working on it. I am going to pick up a new lock set for the doors and hatch since the previous owner didn't give me a key to the doors. I then will be finishing the kill switch that the previous owner was in the process of making. My goal is to make this car a reliable daily that I can have fun with. I want to take my time on this one, so it doesn't end up being just another beater mustang. I'm no mechanic, so I will be learning on this car, so any advice is surely welcome. Any suggestions on mods? (I'm on a budget as of right now) I want to eventually gut the interior and redo it and add some insulation. I also want to do a simple wire tuck soon, I've been watching videos on YouTube on how to do these things. Id like to do these things myself since I'm on a budget and also, I'm very particular about certain things lol. Anyway, thank you for reading , I will be checking this thread often!