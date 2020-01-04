My newest project

BAD91LX

Founding Member
Jul 21, 2000
1,185
8
48
56
Hurricane, Utah
I found this baby on Facebook Marketplace for $250. Thought what the hell. Went over to look at it and it was a complete car with no dents or damage. Only a rip in the driver seat. Super dirty from sitting for the past 9 years but a complete car. Needs paint for sure but it is a foundation to start with. Already hooked up a battery to it and the starter works but the engine doesn't want to turn. Ordered new fuel injectors, filter and a complete tank set up for it. Going to make sure that part of the system is clean and new first. Do a fluid replacement and see if she starts. If not, I will order a low mileage motor. This one has around 266k on the odometer. I was told the trans was rebuilt before it was parked. They left the windows down about two inches on both sides so there was a lot of dirt inside it. Still can't believe there isn't a ding or dent on it just a few black widows in the engine bay! I think this will be a cool project to get back running and fixed up. Plan on painting it burgundy with black out lights and black rims.
59934152184__B66DBB82-025C-4BD2-981B-E9B98088EDEA.JPG
 

