I've started to re-detail the Dech tribute 87 notchback into more of a "show" car... My original goal was "stock-ish" like a 90's build with restored harnesses and all those fun little details. However my suspension "minor upgrades" snowballed into a full-on Max Motorsports catalog and who am I kidding with "stock ish".Here's how it currently sits with Max Motorsports K-member/arms, coilover kit, lower RCA's, Cobra brakes front/back, Sportline springs in the back, M80 exhaust from Pypes, BBK long-tubes & catted X-pipe, GT40 ported & o-ringed heads, B303 cam, tubular GT40 intake, 24# injectors, MAF conversion, larger TB, etc...The clean stock-ish engine bayThis weekend I pulled the 302 outI'm not sure what I'm doing with the motor, it runs ok but has valve float so I'll either redo the valve train (springs, etc...) or go with new heads and cam combo.Cool picI plan on smoothing out the engine bay and doing things like hiding SMOG (getting an electric air pump).Here's my inspiration picI'm getting ready to send some parts to get blasted, smoothed out and chrome powder coating (lower/upper intakes, spacer, coolant crossover tube, all brackets, tensioner, all pulleys, long tubes (ceramic coated), alternator housing, coolant pump, oil level tube, valve covers, and perhaps timing cover)... the block will be grinded down to smooth surface and painted gun metal.Engine bay will get scottrod inner fenders and all smoothed out, primed and painted base + clear for shine...Anyway lots of work ahead for that little piece, I may redo the underside as well to make it all shiny as well which will include some builder primer, sanding and painting.Thanks for watching!