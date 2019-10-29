Progress Thread My notchback project part two

I've started to re-detail the Dech tribute 87 notchback into more of a "show" car... My original goal was "stock-ish" like a 90's build with restored harnesses and all those fun little details. However my suspension "minor upgrades" snowballed into a full-on Max Motorsports catalog and who am I kidding with "stock ish".

Here's how it currently sits with Max Motorsports K-member/arms, coilover kit, lower RCA's, Cobra brakes front/back, Sportline springs in the back, M80 exhaust from Pypes, BBK long-tubes & catted X-pipe, GT40 ported & o-ringed heads, B303 cam, tubular GT40 intake, 24# injectors, MAF conversion, larger TB, etc...

00-foxstang-build0-1024x498.jpg


The clean stock-ish engine bay
dech-bumper3-1024x482.jpg


This weekend I pulled the 302 out
00-foxstang-build5-1024x498.jpg


I'm not sure what I'm doing with the motor, it runs ok but has valve float so I'll either redo the valve train (springs, etc...) or go with new heads and cam combo.

Cool pic
00-foxstang-build2-1024x643.jpg


I plan on smoothing out the engine bay and doing things like hiding SMOG (getting an electric air pump).
00-foxstang-build4-1024x498.jpg


Here's my inspiration pic
engine08.jpg


I'm getting ready to send some parts to get blasted, smoothed out and chrome powder coating (lower/upper intakes, spacer, coolant crossover tube, all brackets, tensioner, all pulleys, long tubes (ceramic coated), alternator housing, coolant pump, oil level tube, valve covers, and perhaps timing cover)... the block will be grinded down to smooth surface and painted gun metal.

Engine bay will get scottrod inner fenders and all smoothed out, primed and painted base + clear for shine...

Anyway lots of work ahead for that little piece, I may redo the underside as well to make it all shiny as well which will include some builder primer, sanding and painting.

Thanks for watching!
 
Thanks! Here's some somewhat current underside shots... I need better pictures of this thing

With the flows
00-underside.jpg


Now has the M80 catback system, a bit dirty I drove this thing through some nasty weather this summer (on a 800 mile roadtrip lol)
00-foxstang-build3-1024x620.jpg
 
Your engine pic is fantastic. Looks fresh off the showroom -no dirt/oil and all glossy.
 
Welp... changed things up a little. Got me the trickflow top-end kit. I got the full story updated here: https://foxstang.com/madfox-87-notchback/ I have to admit, it's turning into a pretty sweet fox. lol Getting the paint fixed up this summer hopefully too. Not 100% sure if I should leave the hood mat or paint it proper shiny black. I kind of dig the flat hood as-is... thoughts?
 
