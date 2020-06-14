Engine My on going lower intake dilemma w/pics

Please take a moment to look at the pics.
In the first pic I have drawn a pencil line where the top of the intake sits.
Then the second one shows the gasket in place with the hook into the head gasket tang. As you notice that does not leave much gasket above the intake port
I have tried an install with the gasket adhered higher but with the same result which is low vacuum, engine shaking and running lean.
Im running a tfs stage one cam.
Also notice the disparity of the cooling port and the gasket.
 

