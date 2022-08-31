Fox My Resurrection Project 84 GT

I bought this early 1984 GT in 1986 from a librarian that worked at the college I am employed at. I drove it for 10 years, it hasn't been driven since 1994. It has sat outside, blocked up, jack stands and blocks sunk into the driveway over the years. This past weekend I decided to reposition the jacks and blocks and get her up and straight. Other projects, life, and family have kept me busy over the years, it's time the 84 gets my attention. I want to start driving it again, floor pans are decent, body is decent, there are a couple of issues I have to delve into. I found rot in an odd area, to me anyway. See pics.
 

