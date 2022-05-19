My saga of keeping the car running cool

hoopty5.0
I figured I'd start another thread on this since my searches seem to dig up old threads with no real follow up or results. My car has been running hot and I tracked my results as I tried different things. Hopefully, this thread will come up and not all the garbage I came up with instead. Sheesh!
I still need to move the fans down an inch to cover the bottom of the radiator and seal them to the radiator as well, but overall I made a pretty significant change for ~$100. I'm going to buy the Cobra bumper insert from LMR to cover up my hack job, but Ill add more photos in the comments of what I did.
Setup: Home cooked turbo system, similar to an On3. Promaxx 180s, TFS 1 cam, explorer intake, SBE.
Has a 3" FMIC, A/C condenser, and SVE radiator, contour fans run continuously. 180 degree T-stat, 50/50 coolant mix
Location: SE Texas, it's been mid-90's and 80+% humidity this week
Sunday - Freeway temps: 210 degrees, street temps 205 degrees
Tuesday -
- Added air deflector under core support and 160 degree stat
- Freeway temps 195, street temps 200
Wednesday -
- Added sheet metal at passenger side core support to keep air from going around radiator
- Opened front bumper under Ford emblem to allow more air in
- Freeway temps - 191, Street temps 195
Wed. Afternoon -
- Drained 50/50 mix mostly
- Added 2 gallons distilled water
- Added 1 bottle of Water Wetter
- Freeway temps: 178-180, street temps 170-180
- Made a few freeway and street pulls and never crossed 190
I still need to move the fans down an inch to cover the bottom of the radiator and seal them to the radiator as well, but overall I made a pretty significant change for ~$100. I'm going to buy the Cobra bumper insert from LMR to cover up my hack job, but Ill add more photos in the comments of what I did.
