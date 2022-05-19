My saga of keeping the car running cool

Added air deflector under core support and 160 degree stat

Freeway temps 195, street temps 200

Added sheet metal at passenger side core support to keep air from going around radiator

Opened front bumper under Ford emblem to allow more air in

Freeway temps - 191, Street temps 195

Drained 50/50 mix mostly

Added 2 gallons distilled water

Added 1 bottle of Water Wetter

Freeway temps: 178-180, street temps 170-180

Made a few freeway and street pulls and never crossed 190

I figured I'd start another thread on this since my searches seem to dig up old threads with no real follow up or results. My car has been running hot and I tracked my results as I tried different things. Hopefully, this thread will come up and not all the garbage I came up with instead. Sheesh!Setup: Home cooked turbo system, similar to an On3. Promaxx 180s, TFS 1 cam, explorer intake, SBE.Has a 3" FMIC, A/C condenser, and SVE radiator, contour fans run continuously. 180 degree T-stat, 50/50 coolant mixLocation: SE Texas, it's been mid-90's and 80+% humidity this weekSunday - Freeway temps: 210 degrees, street temps 205 degreesTuesday -Wednesday -Wed. Afternoon -I still need to move the fans down an inch to cover the bottom of the radiator and seal them to the radiator as well, but overall I made a pretty significant change for ~$100. I'm going to buy the Cobra bumper insert from LMR to cover up my hack job, but Ill add more photos in the comments of what I did.