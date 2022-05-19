My saga of keeping the car running cool

I figured I'd start another thread on this since my searches seem to dig up old threads with no real follow up or results. My car has been running hot and I tracked my results as I tried different things. Hopefully, this thread will come up and not all the garbage I came up with instead. Sheesh!



Setup: Home cooked turbo system, similar to an On3. Promaxx 180s, TFS 1 cam, explorer intake, SBE.
Has a 3" FMIC, A/C condenser, and SVE radiator, contour fans run continuously. 180 degree T-stat, 50/50 coolant mix

Location: SE Texas, it's been mid-90's and 80+% humidity this week
Sunday - Freeway temps: 210 degrees, street temps 205 degrees

Tuesday -
  • Added air deflector under core support and 160 degree stat
  • Freeway temps 195, street temps 200
dam.jpg

Wednesday -
  • Added sheet metal at passenger side core support to keep air from going around radiator
  • Opened front bumper under Ford emblem to allow more air in
  • Freeway temps - 191, Street temps 195
opening.jpg
shroud.jpg


beaver damage.jpg


Wed. Afternoon -
  • Drained 50/50 mix mostly
  • Added 2 gallons distilled water
  • Added 1 bottle of Water Wetter
  • Freeway temps: 178-180, street temps 170-180
  • Made a few freeway and street pulls and never crossed 190

I still need to move the fans down an inch to cover the bottom of the radiator and seal them to the radiator as well, but overall I made a pretty significant change for ~$100. I'm going to buy the Cobra bumper insert from LMR to cover up my hack job, but Ill add more photos in the comments of what I did.
 
