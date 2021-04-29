My Second Fox

Hi all!



Not sure if this should be in welcome wagon but I got my second foxbody (first was my first car, a 4cyl 15 years ago)



The body and frame will be toast in about 5 years due to rust (according to a body shop) safe for now, but the engine/drivetrain are solid and it runs great. No regrets at $3500 in this market, going to get my money's worth f'ing around with it this summer.



Planning on getting a 4cyl with a clean body in the next year or two (when my 2 car garage is finished) and swapping out the engine, drivetrain, suspension of this one into the new frame, are there any components that you wouldn't suggest upgrading before that swap? It's pretty much stock at the moment except for GT40 intake and air filter.

Not going to do torque box reinforcements or subframe connectors since body is getting tossed in a few years. It has super nice 4 lug Weld racing wheels so putting off that conversion for a while.

Upgrading radiator and fuel pump since they're going out anyway. Nothing else NEEDS to be changed.



Excited to be a part of this community!