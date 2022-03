Freshly machine 302 with new cam bearings and a new TF stage 1 cam. Installed factory thrust plate and torqued bolts to 130 in lbs. I installed the cam sprocket to check end play and there is none at all. Cam will not move in/out whatsoever. When I turn the cam sprocket by hand I do not feel any binding at all. Any of you guys ever run into this issue? I know Ford wants at least .001 of end play.