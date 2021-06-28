My Very First Mustang - A Dream Come True After 30 Years

Hello everyone!



I'm joining this forum as I will soon be the proud owner of a black 2002 GT convertible and look forward to forum interaction, advice, and photos/info of projects. I am supposed to take delivery of my car this Friday and I can not wait! I have been in love with Mustangs since I was a kid (~30 years ago), but never had the opportunity to purchase one. The New Edge is my favorite late model body style. This will be my very first Mustang to own after wanting one for 30 years and I certainly am looking forward to it.



Cheers!