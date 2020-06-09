My wife's 77 Ghia

This is my wife's 77 Ghia. Due to medical stuff the car languished on the driveway for a year to the day.
I am R&R the whole front suspension including rack & pinion.
New rear leaf springs are here. I think it's a 9 inch. I know it's not a 12 bolt.
Offy intake came today. May install a cam. Have a Sanden AC compressor, hoses, condenser, etc coming. The whole system weighs the same as FOMOCO York compressor.
I can't find pix sitting on all 4.
Are there any sources for 13 inch tires? I found what seem to be "we bought the moulds, and you'll pay" set. I'll be going 5 lug, but I want it to be driven.
The door tag is still there.
6PNV
6P=CREAM
N=1/2 VINYL ROOF
V=CREAM
DSO 74
BODY 60H GHIA
TRIM BV1
BV=CREAM CORINTHIAN VINYL
1=OAK
SCH DATE 10M =DEC 10 1976
AXLE 6 3.00::1
TRANS W =C4
A/C A
*ENGINE BUCK TAG*
142639 Z 60H 0118
6PP. AC V. HALF CREAM
ST=STEREO QM=QUATER MOULDING
HB=DEICER
20200609_170542.jpg
20200609_171653.jpg
20200609_171800.jpg
20200529_212842.jpg
20200609_171718.jpg
20200517_073547.jpg
20200606_105243.jpg
20200608_130945.jpg
20200609_170132.jpg
20200609_182454.jpg

If you enlarge it you can see MUSTANG Moulded in the rubber
 

Similar threads
