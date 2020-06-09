This is my wife's 77 Ghia. Due to medical stuff the car languished on the driveway for a year to the day.I am R&R the whole front suspension including rack & pinion.New rear leaf springs are here. I think it's a 9 inch. I know it's not a 12 bolt.Offy intake came today. May install a cam. Have a Sanden AC compressor, hoses, condenser, etc coming. The whole system weighs the same as FOMOCO York compressor.I can't find pix sitting on all 4.Are there any sources for 13 inch tires? I found what seem to be "we bought the moulds, and you'll pay" set. I'll be going 5 lug, but I want it to be driven.The door tag is still there.6PNV6P=CREAMN=1/2 VINYL ROOFV=CREAMDSO 74BODY 60H GHIATRIM BV1BV=CREAM CORINTHIAN VINYL1=OAKSCH DATE 10M =DEC 10 1976AXLE 6 3.00::1TRANS W =C4A/C A*ENGINE BUCK TAG*142639 Z 60H 01186PP. AC V. HALF CREAMST=STEREO QM=QUATER MOULDINGHB=DEICERIf you enlarge it you can see MUSTANG Moulded in the rubber