Mysterious light bulb socket for 2010 Mustang V6

Hi Guys,

Kinda confused here. I just bought an LED headlight bulb set to replace my headlights, but the darn things don't "latch" on to the assembly once I turn them clockwise. Upon further inspection, I see that the socket itself is different, even though on the LED bulb website, it was advertised as a 2010 Mustang compatible model.

Here are pictures of my current headlight sockets (not the LED ones):

image4.jpeg


Here's the picture of the LED one:

1644465061252.png



Any idea of why this is different? I couldn't find a compatible model, just by looking at the latching mechanism itself.

Any help is greatly appreciated.



Best regards,

Guaraldi
 

