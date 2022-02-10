Mysterious light bulb socket for 2010 Mustang V6

Hi Guys,Kinda confused here. I just bought an LED headlight bulb set to replace my headlights, but the darn things don't "latch" on to the assembly once I turn them clockwise. Upon further inspection, I see that the socket itself is different, even though on the LED bulb website, it was advertised as a 2010 Mustang compatible model.Here are pictures of my current headlight sockets (not the LED ones):Here's the picture of the LED one:Any idea of why this is different? I couldn't find a compatible model, just by looking at the latching mechanism itself.Any help is greatly appreciated.Best regards,Guaraldi