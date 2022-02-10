Mysterious light bulb socket for 2010 Mustang V6

pedroguaraldi
Member
-
- Dec 12, 2021
-
- 4
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 26
Hi Guys,
Kinda confused here. I just bought an LED headlight bulb set to replace my headlights, but the darn things don't "latch" on to the assembly once I turn them clockwise. Upon further inspection, I see that the socket itself is different, even though on the LED bulb website, it was advertised as a 2010 Mustang compatible model.
Here are pictures of my current headlight sockets (not the LED ones):
Here's the picture of the LED one:
Any idea of why this is different? I couldn't find a compatible model, just by looking at the latching mechanism itself.
Any help is greatly appreciated.
Best regards,
Guaraldi
Kinda confused here. I just bought an LED headlight bulb set to replace my headlights, but the darn things don't "latch" on to the assembly once I turn them clockwise. Upon further inspection, I see that the socket itself is different, even though on the LED bulb website, it was advertised as a 2010 Mustang compatible model.
Here are pictures of my current headlight sockets (not the LED ones):
Here's the picture of the LED one:
Any idea of why this is different? I couldn't find a compatible model, just by looking at the latching mechanism itself.
Any help is greatly appreciated.
Best regards,
Guaraldi