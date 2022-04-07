Engine Mysterious Shut off

rotorhead22

rotorhead22

Wesley Chapel, Florida
I have a pretty much stock 89 LX. I bought a code reader and replaced the O2 sensors, TPS sensor, plugs, cap, rotor and cleaned the EGR valve, and adjusted the 70mm BBK TB to idle right. Things were running awesome then some how developed this issue of it shutting off for a second and restarting. Sometimes at slow speed it just dies. It's like I just turned off the key. Codes were 94, 44, 33 and it also reads as a 6 cylinder. Any suggestions? Transmission was just rebuilt however I don't think that's related but I could be wrong.
 

