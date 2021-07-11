Mystery Cam - Timing?

I have a problem with setting the ignition timing on my 65 FB with a a 302. I was told it has a Lunati cam but I have no idea which one. Trying to adust the Holley 600 the best vacuum reading I can get is 16 PSI. With 16 PSI the vacuum gauge indicates the timing is too late. Is that indicator to be taken seriously? The crankshaft damper has been marked at 10 degrees. I am waiting on a timing light to arrive to check and see what I have.

The distributor looks to be an original type but it has no points inside....There is a Mallory HyFire 6A ignition unit and a Mallory Promaster coil. Can either of these go bad?

Thoughts on the ignition timing or the Mallory pieces?

Also considering going to an Edelbrock carb.....
 

Should have mentioned, I discovered I had broken coil to distributor cable. It was broken almost completely through at the place where is connected to the coil. I got shocked a couple of times but I would not say it was a very strong shock.....
 
