Does anyone know where is goes? It has the white and pink ignition wire in it and the blue and red wire that goes to the clutch safety switch. I’m working on diagnosing a no 12v on the small trigger wire at the starter solenoid. This is where I’m at but dunno what this plugs into? Guessing maybe the trans harness? And this doesn’t have a trans harness. Any help is appriciated this is in the drivers side front kick panel area.