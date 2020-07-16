Electrical Mystery connector please help!

Anti_Hero0932

Anti_Hero0932

5 Year Member
Jan 29, 2012
433
188
63
29
LaGrange, MO
Does anyone know where is goes? It has the white and pink ignition wire in it and the blue and red wire that goes to the clutch safety switch. I’m working on diagnosing a no 12v on the small trigger wire at the starter solenoid. This is where I’m at but dunno what this plugs into? Guessing maybe the trans harness? And this doesn’t have a trans harness. Any help is appriciated this is in the drivers side front kick panel area.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
no_fox_given 1994 5.0 mystery wiring connector 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
90topdown Mystery Electrical Connector 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
A 89 Coupe Mystery Harness Connector +electrical Problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
jb89coupe mysterious connectors in trunk... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Mixveez Mystery plugs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R 1987 GT - Mystery Plug The Welcome Wagon 11
R 1987 GT Convertible - Mystery plug 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
DudeStang For Sale FS: "Mystery Muffler" - Axle Back Exhaust Exhaust Parts 0
T Mystery under the hood! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D Help! Mystery oil leak The Welcome Wagon 14
DudeStang “Mystery Mufflers” vs. Roush Axle Backs - Exhaust Comparison 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
voodoo18 1992 LX 5.0 mystery. use to run now doesn't. HELP Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 43
T Help me solve a mystery 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
P Brake lights and rear turn signal mystery 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
P Brake and rear turn signal lights mystery Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
W 1966 mustang 289 Balance mystery Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
S Mystery Overheating problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
AZ_Cherry_Bomb Mystery Blocks in the Rear Wheel Well 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
G Mysterious T5 transmission woes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
S Electrical 96 GT Electrical mystery SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
D Please help - mystery rubbing sound (it's not a wheel bearing assembly) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
V Electrical Mystery wire on O2 harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J 1968 302 / C4 Vibration Issue Mystery 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
JordanL94vert Interior and Upholstery 94 GT Mystery Cable Under Passenger Dash 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
realtex SN95 Mystery light 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Keith5.0GT Maf mystery question. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
M Mysterious small green cap and a chugging Stang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
M Electrical 92 Mustang GT - Mystery Harness found behind Fuse Panel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S Lower radiator mystery hose on 66 coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
Tk469 Electrical 99 mystery wire SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
M High idle, big mystery 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
NIKwoaC Electrical 1986 GT- mystery wire near starter relay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
B Mystery Drone SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
yelkram 302 Swapped Block Casting Mystery 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
393LX Overheating Mystery Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
Boostedpimp Fox Mystery Wire 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Slobin3d 86 Mystery Mods Progress! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 182
Keith5.0GT Timing Mystery! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
J Help Identifying Mystery Wire 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
YadiStang Total Timing Mystery 1969 Mustang 302 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
plantmeister Mystery Leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
90topdown Clutch Safety Switch Mystery Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D Electrical Mystery Wire For Ignition Switch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C Engine Control Module Ecm (limp Mode) Mystery Help 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J Mystery With The Eaton Power Steering Pump 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
5.0L Miata Belt Squeal Mystery - Need Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
M Mystery Plastic Piece From Gas Tank Hose, Need Part Name And Number. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
1 Mysterious Idle Issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
S Mysterious Problem! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
65Rob Mystery Tie Rod? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom