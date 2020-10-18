Mystery D.S.O Code (on a 66)?

BigFatRoss
Hello I’m new to the group joined 10/18/20.
I’m still navigating / exploring the site. I have a 66 Mustang and looking forward to this site.
I have a Question, a guy over in my area is selling a 66. He has a photo of his vin and I cannot decode the D.S.O it is “27”. Any ideas? I will try to post a photo Thank you in advance! Ross
