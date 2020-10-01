Mystery PerTronix ignition issue

Hey y’all, new guy here. '66 Mustang—289: I Had a mechanic install a new PerTronix distributor and coil, wires and plugs. Since I’ve gotten it back, there is a periodic momentary stumble, but the rest of the time it runs fine. It usually happens when it's warmed up, in gear, at idle, such as at a stop light. It will act like it’s going to die, then recover and just continue running as normal. A couple of times it has actually died, but then starts right back up. I’ve checked the fuel filter and carb filter—- seems to be getting fuel okay. I’ve checked all the wires, including the wire to the ignition switch and the battery cables, and everything is tight. Any advice? What am I missing? I appreciate your reading this.

NGK Iridium plugs
 

Did the mechanic set the timing and vacuum advance?

Also, you don't need iridium plugs in a 289, next time you need them, just get the NGK V-Power plugs, they'll be fine (they're actually what I have in my Mustang II's 308 right now).
 
