sav22rem22
Member
-
- Feb 6, 2020
-
- 67
-
- 8
-
- 18
-
- 19
So I accidentally posted this same thing in the wrong forum probably around a year ago (oops) anyway as stated in that thread my first fox body was stolen and wrecked and then sold all before I was even old enough to drive but shortly before all of that happened I managed to get a picture of this shift knob. I can’t find one like it no matter where I look. I know what the handle and bezel combo is but I’m not sure what the shift knob is
Any help would be greatly appreciated
Any help would be greatly appreciated