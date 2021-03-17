Interior and Upholstery Mystery shift knob

S

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
67
8
18
19
North Carolina
So I accidentally posted this same thing in the wrong forum probably around a year ago (oops) anyway as stated in that thread my first fox body was stolen and wrecked and then sold all before I was even old enough to drive but shortly before all of that happened I managed to get a picture of this shift knob. I can’t find one like it no matter where I look. I know what the handle and bezel combo is but I’m not sure what the shift knob is
F3879798-1408-4C87-AF45-AEB2446362AC.jpeg

Any help would be greatly appreciated
 

