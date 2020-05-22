Mystery under the hood!

Hi, Stangers! New to this Forum. . .just purchased a used 2006 Mustang GT Convertible. I'm no techie, though, and wondered if someone in this forum could help me figure out what's under my hood. There are three power wires running from the battery into the belly of the engine. I'm curious to know what it is and if I need it. The previous owner was evidently a power enthusiast as he's got a Steeda exhaust underneath that has quite the growl. So I'm assuming this has something to do with increasing horsepower, but wondered if anyone knew what it is. Pics Attached.