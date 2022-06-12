Mystery Wire 1985 Mustang GT

BrewsterGT

May 6, 2022
Burleson, Texas
Just wondering what this wire was originally? It has no power with the key off, and it has 12+ volts with the key on. I"m guessing it's the solenoid kicker for the throttle for when the AC kicks on? The car has long since had all the smog stuff taken off as well as the factory intake/carb/cam and heads. I used it for the 12V keyed source for the electric choke on the Brawler carburetor and it seems to work much better than the stator wire from the alternator which only put out 7 volts.
 

  Mystery Wire 1.jpg
    Mystery Wire 1.jpg
    580.5 KB · Views: 3
  Mystery Wire 2.jpg
    Mystery Wire 2.jpg
    527.6 KB · Views: 3

