n00b chasing a no-start on a 1982 Cougar wagon

Hi from a first time Fox owner, long time Ford owner.

I just bought a western 1982 Cougar wagon that's been swapped with an '89GT 302/T5. Fun, clean little car...and most importantly, free of the rust that is associated with buying an Ohio car.

8R1sMwP.jpg

O8TOHrE.jpg

6aB0ZHA.jpg

Anyway, it ran great for about a week, but now it won't start. Cranks and cranks and cranks, but nothing. Since then, I've been working through one of the Fox no-start checklists found here on the forums. I've ruled out a bunch of stuff already (distributor, coil, ignition switch, fuel pump, EEC, Anderson PMS) and can confirm that the car will fire up if I jump the EEC relay. The relay tests good and a new one was installed to confirm that it isn't the problem.

So, I'm guessing now that I've either got a short somewhere, or a fusible link may have failed. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Anyway, aside from this Cougar, my stable consists of three Panther platform cars: 2003 Marauder, 2010 Crown Vic P7B, 1991 LTD Country Squire
 
