N2MB WOT BOX install 2018 Mustang GT

david.shewmaker
Jan 9, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 19
I was hoping someone may have experience in this. All the wires are in the right place except for the clutch wire (yellow) it says it’s connects to a yellow wire with a purple stripe on the top ECU harness. I cannot find this wire, I was thinking possibly they have changed the wire color/location in 2018? Regardless any help would be appreciated as I cannot find any info or wiring diagrams on the internet. Thanks!!!
