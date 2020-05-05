Narrowing it down starter

New to me car and working through the eachs. One issue that I am dealing with is hot starting is an issue. New battery( was going to check it at autzone just for fun), alternator was already checked there. Checked all wires, tested the solenoid on the fire wall by jumping it and it works. So im down to the starter, just put a heat shield around it, wasnt able to wrap headers were are BBK as of yet, as it will be tough. Car is starts when cold, but after running it wouldnt start, with heat shield it will crank but its tough. Starter is not the old the coffee can original, but its older and not sure what it is. Anymore checks or advice before I rip it out and have it checked at autzone and replace it.



Also car seems to smell like gas , not super raw gas but it does. It doesnt have cats or smog but has headers. Checked the FPR wasnt fuel in the line but did have a slight fuel smell not terribly strong. Checked fuel pressure at idle and it was 38. Plugs were checked and seem somewhat worn but nothing crazy and probably be a replacement project this winter. I also have a 15 challenger which is quiet and doesnt stink, so trying to gauge if its just an old car with headers or something to take a look at.