Need 1988-90 lx body parts passenger door and maybe passenger fender ? My paint code is 7n thanks

Hey everybody new to the site . I have a 1989 lx fox that recently got side swiped . I’m looking for a passenger door mostly. it can be just the shell of it or whatever. I plan to swap my interior peace’s today it. I would like to keep the car one color so that might be challenging but I have more time then money to get it a paint correction . My paint code is 7N and I am looking for a passenger door and passenger fender thanks !
 

LoL Good. The time is what you're going to need depending on your level of Google-Fu.

Start hammering keys. Keyboard and phone. Start at Carpart.com and look for your door. Then you're going to have to start calling and emailing to see if you can find one in the color you're looking for. If not, you're going to have to get one painted.

It might be tough to perfectly match OEM paint (if that's what you're trying to do) but any decent body guy can make the differences invisible.

You can also create a want ad if you like but that's a shot in the dark. Honestly, the only reason want ads exist here is because folks would post them anyway.
 
thanks for the reply ! Car parts. Has the fender but I mostly want the door and they don’t show they have it .
Please tell me what junkyard you've been to that has an accurate list of parts. hahaha

No, really :O_o: I want to go there :oops: and then you're going to have to get Jethro off the damn interwebz to go out into the yard to see if it is a piece of :poo:.

Tell Jethro to take and send you cell phone pictures. If Jethro can't be bothered, hang up and call Jebb. Whichever one of these clowns, finds you what you want, you need to send him a case of beer because you'll be talking to him again and will want him to remember you.

You're going to have to call them. You're going to call them all until you find what you are after. If you're waiting for the internet to solve it for you alone, you could be waiting a very long time.


I know it’s a tough question to answer but what would a paint guy charge to some what match the rest of the car paint ? I will try my best to find a he matching parts and color but if down the road it’s impossible I will improvise and think of something else
@Davedacarpainter
 
