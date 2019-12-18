WTB/Trade Need 4R70W Automatic Swap for my TR3650 with other goodies

glaze777

Dec 18, 2019
Buford, Georgia
I have a 2001 Mustang GT with Trans Code K which has a Tremec TR3650 in good condition. Im looking to swap it for a Automatic 4R70W and everything else needed such as:

Pedals, Convertor, Shifter, Console bezel, Cable, Trans cooler lines, driveshaft, ECU, Wire harness, and flexplate for Windsor 8 bolt (if possible but not a deal breaker if yours is a Romeo 6 bolt). Your transmission must be in perfect running shape as mine is.

I have to swap:

TR3650, pedals with new pads and clutch extender, Pro 5.0 shifter, driveshaft, flywheel (will need to be resurfaced), Brand New maximum motorsports clutch quadrant, cable, and firewall adjuster, 2001 ECU, manual wire harness. The clutch is at near end of life, recommend purchase of a new one. Fork is in good shape.

Im located in Buford, GA. Willing to allow test drive. Willing to swap even.
 

