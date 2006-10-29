Need a better exhaust sound

P

phalcrow

New Member
Oct 24, 2006
24
0
0
Ventura, CA
I currently have BBK shorties, off roah h-pipe and flowmaster 40 series. I wanted to know which component of the exhaust gives it the deep, throaty growl I hear from other mustangs that mine seems to lack. I had XE-262AH and am replacing them with XE-270AH as soon as I get my motor fixed. I was wondering if long tubes change the sound much because if it does, I'll go ahead an do that while the motor's out because we all know how much of a pain in the a** changing headers on a 4.6 are. Since I have to get a new mid-pipe, I'll probobly get cats on this one because CA is pretty strict about that stuff.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


P

phalcrow

New Member
Oct 24, 2006
24
0
0
Ventura, CA
Yep, California. But I'm running XE-270AH and a tune and stuff. I don't think my stock exhaust can help me anymore. I'd practically have to swap in my old stock motor to pass and if I do that I would swap the exhaust back as well.... or just pay someone off and not get greasy.
 
K

Kdub96

New Member
Apr 30, 2020
1
0
1
41
Bay City, Mi
I have a 2011 Mustang v6 that I just purchased, and the person i bought it from, made it into a Cobra tribute....but I wanted to just drive it this summer, than maybe drop a coyote into it next year, but i wouldnt mind it sounding better than stock....any suggestions?? Are bolt on kits from the axle back worth using on a stock exhaust?? Thanks!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jinx Need Better Tires 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
StangYellow Need A Better Cam For Supercharged 306 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
S shagman needs help with code p0340 how to make car better Regional Forums and Event Information 1
The_Dude Transmission shop says my T5 needs a rebuild. Would I be better off buying new 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
9 i need better heads 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
Need Better Tires
Need A Better Cam For Supercharged 306
shagman needs help with code p0340 how to make car better
Transmission shop says my T5 needs a rebuild. Would I be better off buying new
i need better heads
Top Bottom