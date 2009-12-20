Need a door sticker decoded

Yes i looked online and only could find decoders for GTs.



Well, Im looking at an LX Notch and i wanted to get the door tag decoded. Anyone know of one online or anyone here can do it?



heres the info



ext paint - 7H

Body - 66B

mldg - XXX

Int Trm - FB

tape - P9

AX - E

TN - TRRSS

DSO - 71



Its an 89 Notch, AOD 5.0L.





Any help? I might have messed up tonight by hesitating on buying it. But still... lil help?