Need a door sticker decoded

Yes i looked online and only could find decoders for GTs.

Well, Im looking at an LX Notch and i wanted to get the door tag decoded. Anyone know of one online or anyone here can do it?

heres the info

ext paint - 7H
Body - 66B
mldg - XXX
Int Trm - FB
tape - P9
AX - E
TN - TRRSS
DSO - 71

Its an 89 Notch, AOD 5.0L.


Any help? I might have messed up tonight by hesitating on buying it. But still... lil help?
 

Color code 7H = Bright Regatta Blue
Body Code 66B for 1988-1991 = LX 2Dr Sedan
MLDG Code XXX = No Molding
INT TRIM Code FB = Cloth Individual, color unknown
TAPE Code P9 = Color Stripe present, color unknown
Axle code E = 3.27 Traction Lok
TN Code TRRSS =
T- Automatic Overdrive Transmission
R - Left Front Spring Part No: E5SC-UA; Catch-Word: MOY
R - Right Front Spring Part No: E5SC-UA; Catch-Word: MOY
S - Left Rear Spring Part No: E5SC-MA; Catch-Word: MIL
S - Right Rear Spring Part No: E5SC-MA; Catch-Word: MIL
DSO Code 71 = Los Angeles

All I could find right now... I hope this helps.
 
awesome, thanks for the info! it all checks out, except someone swapped out the front seats at one time. They are vinyl and dark blue with the halo headrests.
 
Eleven years later in Berlin, Germany....
I have found tons of information everywhere, but nothing to decode the door sticker that is on my 1990 LX Convertible 2,3l myself.
I would like to get a link, to decode it myself, otherwise I would appreciate your help, looking at the pictures of my decals and let me know the details.
 

