Need a door sticker decoded

sixt9coug
Member
-
- Sep 30, 2009
-
- 222
-
- 3
-
- 19
Yes i looked online and only could find decoders for GTs.
Well, Im looking at an LX Notch and i wanted to get the door tag decoded. Anyone know of one online or anyone here can do it?
heres the info
ext paint - 7H
Body - 66B
mldg - XXX
Int Trm - FB
tape - P9
AX - E
TN - TRRSS
DSO - 71
Its an 89 Notch, AOD 5.0L.
Any help? I might have messed up tonight by hesitating on buying it. But still... lil help?
Well, Im looking at an LX Notch and i wanted to get the door tag decoded. Anyone know of one online or anyone here can do it?
heres the info
ext paint - 7H
Body - 66B
mldg - XXX
Int Trm - FB
tape - P9
AX - E
TN - TRRSS
DSO - 71
Its an 89 Notch, AOD 5.0L.
Any help? I might have messed up tonight by hesitating on buying it. But still... lil help?